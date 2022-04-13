Manor ISD teacher arrested after reportedly striking a student several times

MANOR, Texas (Talk1370.com) -- A Manor ISD teacher is facing a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child, after they were observed striking a student several times Tuesday afternoon.

Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer addressed the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Manor High School, in a statement Tuesday night.

According to the district, a student was attempting to enter the building through a doorway when the teacher denied them access. The teacher attempted to redirect the student to another door, but the student refused and pushed past the teacher. The teacher was then observed striking the student several times by a Manor ISD Police officer, who then initiated an arrest of the teacher.

The teacher, who has not been identified, was booked into the Travis County Jail. In addition to the ongoing criminal investigation, which is being handled by the district's police department, Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency will also be involved.

"Manor ISD will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes or threatens the safety and security of our scholars," said Spencer in the statement. "We take these matters very seriously and will use every avenue that the law allows to ensure our scholars are protected."