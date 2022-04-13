ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Manor ISD teacher arrested after reportedly striking a student several times

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1OrL_0f7WyFHh00

MANOR, Texas (Talk1370.com) -- A Manor ISD teacher is facing a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child, after they were observed striking a student several times Tuesday afternoon.

Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer addressed the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Manor High School, in a statement Tuesday night.

According to the district, a student was attempting to enter the building through a doorway when the teacher denied them access. The teacher attempted to redirect the student to another door, but the student refused and pushed past the teacher. The teacher was then observed striking the student several times by a Manor ISD Police officer, who then initiated an arrest of the teacher.

The teacher, who has not been identified, was booked into the Travis County Jail. In addition to the ongoing criminal investigation, which is being handled by the district's police department, Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency will also be involved.

"Manor ISD will not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes or threatens the safety and security of our scholars," said Spencer in the statement. "We take these matters very seriously and will use every avenue that the law allows to ensure our scholars are protected."

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Former middle school teacher to face jury for reportedly attacking student

A former Eagle Rock Middle School teacher who reportedly attacked a student and threatened a colleague is set to face a jury on April 15. Jared Emfield, 46, is alleged to have tackled the 14-year-old student and got on top of him. When another staff member attempted to intervene, Emfield reportedly threatened to break the staff member's arm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KRMG

2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. The victims were two women in their 50s, police said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Manor, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Manor, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Manor Isd Superintendent#Manor High School#Manor Isd Police#Manorisd#Child Protective Services#Manor Isd
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EDUCATION
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
341
Followers
278
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy