Cleveland, OH

Here's What Kevin Love And Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to the media after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament.

After the game, Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to reporters.

They will still have another chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference when they face off with the winner of the Hornets-Haws game.

Love finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Garland had 34 points and five assists.

