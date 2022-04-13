Here's What Kevin Love And Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Nets
Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to the media after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament.
After the game, Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to reporters.
They will still have another chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference when they face off with the winner of the Hornets-Haws game.
Love finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Garland had 34 points and five assists.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0