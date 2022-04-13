ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Quest for purpose brought Siouxland veteran to Iraq, Afghanistan

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9t9q_0f7Wxgsz00

Yankton, S.D. (KCAU) — Bryce Ladwig’s interest in the Army started with playing military-related video games, but something much deeper drew him to enlist when he turned 18.

“I was looking for adventure I think and without sounding too melodramatic about it, I think I was just kind of looking for a purpose. I really wasn’t interested in college at the time,” said Ladwig.

‘I’d just seen enough’ Army National Guard Vet recalls time in the Middle East

Ladwig completed basic training in Georgia and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division. As a kid from Aberdeen, he said it took a little time and a lot of people to help him adjust to life in the Army.

“I think I went into the Army in general as very unmolded. I had looked at the Army as a very one focal point of action and everything. I didn’t realize all the other stuff that goes into it. You just have to be a part of that melting pot of people from all around the country,” Ladwig said.

Ladwig was deployed to Iraq in 2011 where he performed various security missions as the U.S. began handing over control of the country to the Iraqi police. A few years later, he was sent to Afghanistan where he found the action he had been searching for.

“The combat would be, on a good day, a few potshots from a building got to go clear it, take care of that, and then on bad days, you’re pinned down for hours waiting for fire support or something of that nature,” Ladwig shared.

After the army, Ladwig graduated from Black Hills State University and the University of South Dakota.

Click here for more Veterans Voices

These days, he lives in Yankton and works as a sports director for a local radio station. Ladwig said transitioning from the army to civilian life is tough but he tries to incorporate military values into his everyday life.

“I pretty much run a lot of my stuff like the military. I just like to have my stuff done, get it done in bulk. there are some days where I’m not doing a whole lot but there are some days where I’m here from 8:30 a.m. to 7 or 8 at night, come back in late, work at home,” Ladwig said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Marching with a purpose: preventing veteran suicide

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM’s Ross Simpson and Randi Bass talk with two veterans, Douglas Hopkins and Sam Rock, working to prevent and stop veteran suicide. Their organization, Battle Buddy Response Team, will hold a 22-mile march from Hagerstown to Frederick to raise awareness for veteran suicide on Sunday, March 27.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Sioux City, IA
Government
State
South Dakota State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Georgia State
Yankton, SD
Government
BBC

Afghanistan War veteran who lost both legs says gaming saved his life

A former soldier from County Durham who lost both legs and several fingers in a bomb blast in Afghanistan said computer gaming has saved his life. Mikey Keighley was injured during a foot patrol of scrubland on his second tour of duty in 2011. The 33-year-old became a recluse but...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Siouxland#Army National Guard Vet#The 3rd Infantry Division#Iraqi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy