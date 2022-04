Just as they're settling into showcasing their love to the world, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fighter breakup rumors. The famous Hip Hop couple revealed months ago that they are expecting their first child together, and as soon as that announcement was made, Rih and Rocky have been baby-bumping from one red carpet to the next. The pair were friends for several years before they made their romance official and fans can't get enough of their growing family.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO