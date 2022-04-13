Weather Blog: Showers and storms roll in for Wednesday and Thursday

It’s a quiet evening, with clouds beginning to build in ahead of busy weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

The radar is scanning dry as we kick off the new work day Wednesday… but as we move toward the late morning/early afternoon time frame, prefrontal showers and downpours trek in from the north and west, bring showers chances as far south as Rutland County.

As the warm front finally passes through Wednesday evening, we find another surge of heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder through the midnight hour.

Once the warm front has clear the region, we’re left we some leftover sprinkles or showers and a lot of cloud cover as we move into Thursday morning. A classic summer-time thunderstorm set up, if we can clear the clouds and allow a little bit of sunshine to break through that will help to destabilize the atmosphere, allow for energy to build which provides fuel for storms to get stronger. Right now it looks like that destabilization is hindered by some low hanging clouds and lingering moisture from the passing warm front, leaving us with “garden variety” storms Thursday afternoon.

That being said these storms can still pack a punch with heavy rain, and frequent lightning, passing through between lunchtime and dinner time, keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans!

Behind the storms we clear quick, allow for a sunny day Friday before more rain chances roll in for the weekend!

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

