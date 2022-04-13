ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings' Phillip Danault: Quick two points in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Danault had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Danault did...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

CANADIAN JOURNALIST TREMBLAY RIPS SHEA WEBER IN RECENT STORY

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber has not played at all this season due to injury, and he may never play in the NHL again. Being a captain, it would be assumed that Weber would still be a leader with the team, but apparently that is not the case in Montreal.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Danault
UpNorthLive.com

Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT (AP) -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Quinn Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights

There were times in the third period Tuesday night when Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau felt like a cartoon rabbit. His team came into the final frame up by two, but conceded a pair of goals to the Vegas Golden Knights, forcing extra time in a crucial game for both sides.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Close Road Trip Tonight vs. Defending Champs in Tampa

The Ducks conclude their final extended road trip of the 2021-22 season tonight, taking on the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Anaheim has collected three of six possible standings points (1-1-1) on the trip thus far, earning a 5-3 win Saturday in Philadelphia and pushing the first-place Panthers to overtime Tuesday thanks to a franchise record 52 saves by John Gibson.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Carey Price’s Return Will Have Big Impact on Self & Team

The NHL’s regular season is winding down, some teams are jockeying for playoff positioning, while others are battling for home-ice advantage or trying to edge their way into the Spring tournament for the Stanley Cup. For the Montreal Canadiens, who this season have suffered the most man-games lost in NHL history, their season will mercifully come to an end after the regular season. At that point, Habs fans will patiently await the results of the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery to see if they can win and have the first overall selection for the first time since the 1980 Draft.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points

MacKinnon scored a hat trick, added two assists, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. MacKinnon was right at the heart of the Avalanche's season-high scoring eruption. One each of his goals and assists came on the power play as he extended his point streak to five games (seven tallies, five assists). The superstar center is up to 29 goals, 82 points (27 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS LA

Anaheim Ducks pick up '23 option for coach Dallas Eakins

The Anaheim Ducks are keeping head coach Dallas Eakins in charge next year for his fourth season with the struggling club.The Ducks are picking up Eakins' contract option for the 2022-23 season, new general manager Pat Verbeek announced Tuesday.The Ducks are finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is 29-33-12 heading into its game at Florida on Tuesday night.The Ducks were in the Western Conference playoff picture this season until the All-Star break, when they began a 6-17-3 skid that has all but guaranteed they'll miss the postseason for a...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN SHL GOAL SCORING LEADER AND MVP

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 2021-22 SHL goal scoring leader and Canadian Olympian Max Veronneau. Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka is reporting that Veronneau's contract is a two-way deal and worth $750,000. "Max had a great season this...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy