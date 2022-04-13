ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Falls short of win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kuhl got a no-decision during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Texas, allowing one run on two hits and...

www.cbssports.com

The Associated Press

New Rockies outfielders settle in at vast Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Randal Grichuk already has deep thoughts about playing the outfield at cavernous Coors Field. Namely, a little deeper the more beneficial for the Colorado Rockies centerfielder. It’s an outfield reorientation for Grichuk and fellow Rockies newcomer Kris Bryant. Backing up a step or several becomes a...
Panhandle Post

Rockies take care of Texas again, move to 4-1 in early season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Bryant had a go-ahead RBI double in the third inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh Tuesday night. The four-time All-Star is five games into a $182 million, seven-year contract. Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies. New Texas shortstop Corey Seager was robbed of what would have been his first homer. Center fielder Randal Grichuk made a leaping catch at the wall with two on to end the fifth inning.
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Tallies save in extras

Goudeau allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save Monday against the Rangers. Goudeau entered the game with a two-run lead, though it was still a difficult outing given the presence of a runner at second base. He was unbothered, however, as he struck out the first batter he faced. After allowing a one-out walk, Goudeau induced a double play to end the game to pick up the first save of his career. Though he did well in the role, Goudeau isn't likely to see more save chances in the immediate future. He was pushed into the role Monday after both Daniel Bard and Alex Colome had been used earlier in the matchup.
Yardbarker

Rangers' Offense Sputters in 4-1 Loss To Rockies

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night, losing by a score of 4-1. The Rangers were swept in the two-game series at Globe Life Field, and are now 1-4 this season. The Rangers offense, which entered this series as the Major League leader...
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Sitting out first game in Coors

Hoerner is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. He'll retreat to the bench for the first time after five consecutive starts to open the season. Jonathan Villar will fill in at shortstop for Hoerner, who has gone 4-for-17 with a home run and a stolen base through his five starts.
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner sitting for Chicago on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hoerner will move to the bench on Thursday with Nick Madrigal entering the lineup at second base. Madrigal will bat second versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Madrigal...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Returns to lineup

McMahon (calf) will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. McMahon was absent from Tuesday's win over the Rangers due to calf soreness, but he'll be back in action for Thursday's series opener against the Cubs. He's gone 3-for-14 with two doubles, three runs, an RBI and six strikeouts in his first four games of the season.
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CBS Sports

Rockies' Peter Lambert: Resumes throwing

Lambert (forearm) has resumed throwing, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Lambert has been dealing with elbow pain since the start of spring training, and he's on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure to begin the regular season. The right-hander was expected to be on a pitch count in 2022 after missing most of last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's unlikely that his absence will impact his availability for this season overall. However, it's not yet clear when Lambert will be able to return to game action.
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
