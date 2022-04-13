Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Managing groin tightness

After six games, the New York Yankees currently host a 3–2 overall record, dropping the second game of a three-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. With ace Gerrit Cole getting the start, the expectation was he would turn things around after a tough first outing against the Red Sox on opening day. However, Cole gave up two home runs to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., giving up three runs total over 5.2 innings. Cole indicated that Vlad was simply playing on another level, tipping his hat to one of the better performances he’s seen in the batter’s box.
