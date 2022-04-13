ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Managing groin tightness

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cruz was held out of Tuesday's blowout loss to Atlanta due to groin tightness,...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Yankees have boiling problem at shortstop and catcher

After six games, the New York Yankees currently host a 3–2 overall record, dropping the second game of a three-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. With ace Gerrit Cole getting the start, the expectation was he would turn things around after a tough first outing against the Red Sox on opening day. However, Cole gave up two home runs to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., giving up three runs total over 5.2 innings. Cole indicated that Vlad was simply playing on another level, tipping his hat to one of the better performances he's seen in the batter's box.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper's death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn't get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Robinson Chirinos: Out of lineup Wednesday

Chirinos isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Chirinos started in each of the last two games and went 0-for-4 with a run, three walks and a strikeout. Anthony Bemboom will start behind the dish Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Tosses five strong innings

Berrios allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings during Wednesday's win over the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision. Berrios certainly looked better than his tumultuous first start, in which he threw just 18 of 34 pitches for strikes and recorded only one out. The 27-year-old will look to build off his solid outing next Wednesday, when he's tentatively scheduled to start against the Red Sox in Boston.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Nelson Cruz
CBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Leaves after 51 pitches

Means was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers after four innings for undisclosed reasons, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Means was at only 51 pitches and had retired seven straight batters since allowing a two-out, RBI single during the second inning, so his exit clearly isn't performance-related. The 28-year-old left in line for the loss and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Means' status should be updated by the team sometime during or after Wednesday's contest.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to injured list

Diaz (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Sun reports. Diaz exited Tuesday's game with hamstring discomfort and will be sidelined by the injury for at least week. He's off to a strong start with Norfolk this season, going 7-for-19 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and six runs through six games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Series Finale
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out of lineup Wednesday

Bogaerts is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers. Bogaerts will get a day off Wednesday after playing in each of the team's first five games this season, beginning the 2022 campaign with five hits in 19 at-bats while scoring three times and driving in a run. Christian Arroyo will start in his place at shortstop and bat sixth as the Red Sox look to take the rubber match against the Tigers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Another step towards return

Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Castillo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and responded well, so he'll now progress to the next step of his throwing program. Assuming he continues to pitch without pain, Castillo should go on a rehab assignment soon and could return by late April or early May.
CINCINNATI, OH

