ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Shane Bieber: Fans five in no-decision

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bieber allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Homer, OH
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to handle more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Shane Bieber
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Unlikely for weekend rehab stint

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Urias (quadriceps) is unlikely to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, though the 24-year-old could get "controlled at-bats" at the team's spring training facility in Arizona, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Stearns added that Urias remains in the ballpark of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Guardians
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Heading back to Triple-A

Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Wednesday's win against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored in his major-league debut Sunday, but he'll now head back to the minors after coming off the bench the past couple days. The Giants have plenty of options in the outfield, so it's not a major surprise the 22-year-old will go back to Triple-A to receive more regular playing time. Ramos will be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club later in the season when more outfield depth is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Gets breather Thursday

Lux isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Lux started in each of the first five games of the season and went 6-for-17 with a homer, a double, five RBI, four runs and two walks. However, he'll get a breather as Max Muncy shifts to the keystone while Hanser Alberto starts at third base.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 58

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw

Odor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Milwaukee is bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for Tuesday's game, so the lefty-hitting Odor will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day. In the three starts he made in between, Odor went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Cessa: Starting Thursday

Cessa will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 29-year-old has covered 2.2 innings across his first two appearances out of the bullpen this season, so he's likely serving as an opener for Reiver Sanmartin, who was previously scheduled to start Thursday. Cessa was believed to be in the mix for save chances, but Tony Santillan and Art Warren have picked up the first two saves of the year for the Reds.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy