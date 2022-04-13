ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Clarkson Shines in a Metallic Gold Dress & Brown Pumps for ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

By Jacorey Moon
 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson radiated in gold on the purple carpet for the “American Song Contest” in Los Angeles on Monday night, where she serves as co-host alongside Snoop Dogg.

For the outfit, the “I Do Not Hook Up” singer wore a gold lamé dress that featured an off-the-shoulder and halter design. A shiny coordinating belt and a string of black buttons finished off her metallic look. The gown had a sweetheart neckline and also had a floor-length hemline which upped the ante of her darling piece.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Clarkson opted to go sleek when it came to her accessories, wearing a pair of eye-catching dangling gold earrings and matching rings for a monochromatic finish.

Although there wasn’t a clear shot of Clarkson’s shoes, a brown round-toe shoe peeked out from under her skirt.

Clarkson’s fashion aesthetic tends to be modern and refined. For example, she recently donned a glittery seafoam dress adorned in black and white sequins that had oversized flowy sleeves paired with black ankle boots for a bold look while on the purple carpet for “American Song Contest.” Also, she wore a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette with black leather ankle booties for an edgy look while arriving at the same show.

Click through the gallery to see Clarkson’s style evolution through the years.

