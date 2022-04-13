ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Mud Hens drop series opener at Iowa

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

DES MOINES — Toledo yielded seven runs in the fourth inning as the Mud Hens lost their first road game of the season, 8-5 at Iowa.

The host Cubs sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth. Mud Hens starter Michael Pineda was removed five batters into the fourth after giving up a grand slam to Donnie Dewees. He wound up taking the loss for his first decision of the season.

Toledo scored four of its runs in the final two innings. Jacob Robson connected on a two-run homer in the ninth for the Mud Hens.

What happened: After retiring opening batter Brennan Davis in the fourth, Pineda yielded consecutive singles to Greg Deichmann, Robel Garcia, and P.J. Higgins. Following a mound visit, Dewees took Pineda’s first pitch and cleared the fence in left-center.

Iowa kept going after Alex Powers came on in relief of Pineda. Dixon Machado singled, and walks to Ildemaro Vargas and Jared Young loaded the bases. John Hicks’ sacrifice fly gave the Cubs their fifth run of the inning, and base hits by Davis and Deichmann drove in two more runs before Powers ended the inning by striking out Garcia.

In the top of the same inning, the Mud Hens took a brief 1-0 lead on a Kody Clemens hit. The single drove home Zack Short, who led off the inning with a double.

Deichmann extended Iowa’s lead to 8-1 in the sixth on a two-out double to left that drove home Davis.

Short’s two-out double in the top of the eighth gave Toledo its second run of the game, with Ryan Lavarnway scoring.

Willi Castro’s single and a Ryan Kreidler walk opened the top of the ninth. Josh Lester drove Castro home with a double and, following a Jack Lopez strikeout, Robson homered. The rally ended there, however, as Lavarnway struck out for the final out of the game.

Game MVP: Short went 2-for-4 with a run and a double.

Make note of it: Conner Menez (1-0) picked up the victory in relief for Iowa after coming in to start the fourth inning.

Coming up: Toledo (2-5) and Iowa (3-4) are back at it at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Ball State's Tyler Cochran picks Toledo, with an assist from RayJ Dennis

The University of Toledo lists RayJ Dennis as a guard. It might want to consider adding the title director of recruiting. For the second time this month, Dennis played a role in UT securing a commitment from a Chicagoland transfer. This time it was someone Toledo fans are familiar with: former Northern Illinois and Ball State guard Tyler Cochran.
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Log: 4/14

Brittany Lasher, Perrysburg, girl, April 11. Jestina Lloyd, Perrysburg, boy, April 11. Jessica Farlow, Oregon, boy, April 11. Sarah Wright and Andrew Reese, Toledo, boy, April 11.
TOLEDO, OH
