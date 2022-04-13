Boys Tennis: Bishop rallied to pace EA over SCHA

WINCHESTER — Coming into the year, Millbrook freshman Kaitlyn Arthur said she didn't expect to play that much. More than halfway through the season, what's clear is that the Pioneers want the 5-foot-8 forward to play as much as possible. What still needs to be answered is just how times she's going to change the numbers on the scoreboard this season.
Nicholas Muller’s three goals and eight assists fueled Bergen Catholic, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-3 victory over Fordham Prep (NY) in Oradell. Jake Taromina scored four goals and John Mustard had three for Bergen Catholic (2-4), which jumped out to a 12-2 halftime lead. Connor Kelly and Crispin Kaye added two goals apiece and Parker Day made seven saves.
The first few weeks of the spring sports season are in the books, and area athletes are already breaking records and setting career marks.
A distance runner broke a 40-year-old school record. Several boys and girls lacrosse players scored their 100th goals. And baseball and softball athletes started the season on the right foot.
...
Comments / 0