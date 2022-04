Let’s try this again, shall we? On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) reduced their magic number to three points with a shootout loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The Penguins could have clinched a playoff berth with a regulation win but had to rally to force extra time. A win of any sort gets the job done on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO