Ludlow school committee meeting addresses proposed budget cuts

LUDLOW, Mass. ( WWLP ) – No action was taken Tuesday night during a school committee meeting to address $800,000 in budget cuts.

The interim superintendent has proposed a budget cut that viewers feel would effect students throughout the district. 22News spoke to both sides of the school budget cut.

“Best result, any changes that are made to the school system are centered around making sure students are getting everything they need,” said Chip Harrington, Vice Chair of the school committee. “The most important thing is trying to maintain the strongest amount of student support and student services that we have.”

“I think there’s a lot of wasted spending in this district that we can cut to save a few jobs,” Alexander Nicoll, a junior at Ludlow High School noted. “I hope that they are willing, to at least, look at making changes or working with the board of selectmen or advocating for a town member to add that warrant onto the agenda.”

The proposal suggests cutting several teachers including three out of the district’s seven music teachers. The school committee has asked administration to reconvene in two weeks with a new plan.

