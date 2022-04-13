ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Johansen's OT goal gives Predators 1-0 win over Sharks

By JIM DIAMOND Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230KAy_0f7WtfZk00

Ryan Johansen scored from a sharp angle at 3:18 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 1-0 victory over the slumping San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid as they try to maintain their hold on a wild card in the tight Western Conference playoff race.

“Tonight was a little more of that mental grind, which is why we talk a lot about mental and physical toughness and the core fabric of our team,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “I like the way the guys responded.”

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots for the Sharks, who have dropped seven straight games — tying their longest losing streak of the season.

“Good road game,” Kahkonen said. “We battled hard and we didn’t step back. We did a lot of good things. We were in the game all game, just tough result again, but I think a lot of good things for being on the road and playing a good team.”

In overtime, Johansen took a drop pass inside the blue line and skated down the right side. He appeared to be sending a cross-ice pass toward Mattias Ekholm in front, but the puck caromed in off Kahkonen.

“We were wearing them down throughout the game, spent a lot of time in the O-zone and we figured we’d get a break if we kept going,” Johansen said. “Got a lucky bounce there at the end and we’ll take it.”

The shutout was Saros’ fourth of the season and 18th of his career.

Saros wasn’t as busy as his Finnish counterpart at the other end, but he made the game’s best save when he denied Rudolfs Balcers on a breakaway with 14:09 remaining in the second period.

“Yeah, I know (Kahkonen) since we were 16 years old and played against each other in junior leagues in Finland,” Saros said. “It kind of reminded me of those times. It was kind of a fun game from a goalie’s perspective.”

In overtime, Saros stopped Tomas Hertl on a breakaway with his right pad at 1:06 and later turned away Brent Burns’ attempt from the right side at 2:17.

“We talk about this all the time — it’s trying to get some bounces, trying to get a little puck luck, trying to get more shot volume to try and produce some more offense because it’s very hard, as you can see, winning hockey games when the puck’s not going in,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said.

Filip Forsberg appeared to score at 13:29 of the opening period after tipping Roman Josi’s shot by Kahkonen, but the Sharks challenged for offside and the goal was overturned after a replay review.

PERFECT PENALTY KILL

The Sharks entered with the NHL’s third-ranked penalty kill at 85.9%. After denying Nashville on both its opportunities with the man advantage Tuesday, that extended their stretch without allowing a power-play goal to five games. They have permitted just one in their last eight games, killing off 25 of 26 power plays in those games.

BORO BACK

Two days after taking Evgeni Malkin’s crosscheck to the face Sunday in Pittsburgh and not playing in the third period of that game, Mark Borowiecki was back in the lineup for Nashville. He wasted no time getting into the action against the Sharks. On his first shift, Borowiecki squared off with Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. Borowiecki got the better of Viel in the fight, landing several punches before the pair fell to the ice.

On his second shift, Borowiecki was assessed an interference minor and another minor for roughing.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Predators: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Beaumont Enterprise

Retired Predators Star Pekka Rinne Selling Sleek Nashville Home for $5M

Now retired from the NHL, Pekka Rinne is skating away from his home in Nashville, TN. The sensational showpiece is on the market for $4,999,990. The longtime Nashville Predators netminder picked up the brand-new build in 2019 for $2.2 million. It sits on a 2-acre corner lot in the West Meade neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Bob Boughner
FOX Sports

Tarasenko scores twice, Blues push past ailing Bruins 4-2

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night. Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are battling for wild-card...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy