Philadelphia, PA

'Enough is enough': Community comes together to call for justice in killing of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rally was held Tuesday for 15-year-old Sean Toomey who...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Attacking 17-Year-Old Girl On Broad Street Line In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera. Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon. There was an altercation and the suspects ran away. The victim was not injured. SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks. They call them crimes of opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Trial Of Romance Novelist Accused Of Killing Her Husband Begins

Opening statements are slated to begin in the trial of a Portland, Oregon romance novelist accused of murdering her husband. The trial of Nancy Crampton Brophy—who once wrote a 2011 essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband”—will begin Monday morning in the Multnomah County courthouse after years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various legal maneuvers, according to local news outlet KOIN.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Philly

Investigators Find 2 Dozen Shell Casings After North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are checking surveillance video following a shootout in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old man was shot at the 2800 block of North Front Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators believe someone in a car opened fire at him, and that he fired back. The man was shot once in the left forearm, once in the right side, and once in the lower back, police say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital after being transported from Episcopal Hospital.   Investigators found two dozen shell casings at the scene. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy