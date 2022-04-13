'Enough is enough': Community comes together to call for justice in killing of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are checking surveillance video following a shootout in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old man was shot at the 2800 block of North Front Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators believe someone in a car opened fire at him, and that he fired back. The man was shot once in the left forearm, once in the right side, and once in the lower back, police say. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital after being transported from Episcopal Hospital. Investigators found two dozen shell casings at the scene. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO