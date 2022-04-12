ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Mayor, council pay raise measure fails; Sioux Falls City Council gets more say in city attorney

By Jonathan Ellis, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Mayor Paul TenHaken won’t be getting a pay raise that he didn’t want.

Sioux Falls voters rejected a ballot measure on Tuesday that would have increased the mayor’s salary from $137,800 to $165,000. That base salary would have continued to rise with inflation as it has since the mayoral salary was first set at $75,000 during the first administration of the strong-mayor form of government, which voters approved in 1994.

Charter Amendment A would also have increased the pay of city councilors. The Sioux Falls City Charter fixes council pay at 15% of the mayor’s salary.

TenHaken said before the election that he opposed Amendment A. It failed 53% to 47%.

He also opposed Charter Amendment B, but that passed by 57% to 43%. Amendment B expands the role of the City Council by giving the council the ability to fire the city attorney if six of eight councilors agree to oust the city attorney. The City Council is a client of the city attorney, but until Amendment B passed, the council could only weigh in on firing the city attorney if the mayor supported that action.

Both measures were placed on the ballot by the City Council.

The two ballot measures were overshadowed by the mayoral race and four council seats, but some voters were interested in their outcomes.

Sheri Lyn said she felt the pay raise was warranted, because the government needs to be updated now and again. But she voted against the city attorney measure, because it seemed to her to be a power struggle.

“That sounded a little more like it was an internal struggle that I wasn’t aware of,” she said.

But the city attorney measure seemed like a good idea to Madison LeGrand, because it was a check on power, which she said you can “never go wrong with that.”

“I liked that one,” said LeGrand, who voted against the pay raise. “I though it was good spreading out the power like that.”

Katrina Lehr-McKinney also liked the city attorney measure, because it would spread power and was more democratic.

“I’m all in favor of a more democratic system,” she said. She also voted in favor of the pay increases.

But for Dick Westhoff, the pay raise measure was off-putting and greedy.

“I’ve voted for 70 years and not seen more greediness,” he said.

