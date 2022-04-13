Firefighter injured battling fire at vacant home in East Baltimore

A firefighter fell through a floor while battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday evening in East Baltimore.

Officials say the firefighter was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were putting out a fire around 10:30 p.m. that impacted four vacant rowhomes in the 1800 block of Aisquith Road.

Baltimore City Fire Department

The firefighter was checking to see if that fire spread into another home before falling through the first floor into the basement, according to officials.

Since the deadly fire where three firefighters were killed on South Stricker Street, the new protocol for fighting vacant home fires is to fight the fires from the outside. But in this case, officials say firefighters went back in to make sure the injured firefighter was okay.

Courtesy of CityWideAlertMedia





The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Baltimore City Fire Department