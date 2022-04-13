ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weekly ADDS: 4/12

By music director
wsum.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Tuesday at WSUM, our Music Director, Arthur, chooses his favorite new releases to add to our music library. Here are this week’s favorites, presented to you by WSUM’s Music Journalism Club. Carly Cosgrove, See You in Chemistry. HIGHLIGHT TRACKS: “Sit ‘n’ Bounce,” “The cooliest? Don’t Ruin...

wsum.org

Pitchfork

“The Spur”

A steel resonator guitar sits at the heart of Joan Shelley’s “The Spur,” bringing forth a steady metallic thrum ahead of a hazy instrumental backdrop and a snaking electric-guitar coda. The Kentucky-based singer-songwriter has long excelled at crafting gentle, mostly acoustic songs that exude warmth and emotional sensitivity. On “The Spur,” the first number she’s shared from a forthcoming LP of the same name, Shelley sounds remarkably calm—at ease, even—as she faces down her own upended world.
Pitchfork

Together

Duster aren’t so sad anymore. As they release their latest album, Together, the San Jose-formed trio once known for their uniquely murky and dejected mutation of rock music have admitted as much. “It’s a lot more like absurdism than nihilism,” says multi-instrumentalist Clay Parton in a press release. That’s surprising coming from a group who’ve previously described the feeling their music evokes as “desperate, purring distress,” and for whom nearly every song became a meditation on existence, anxiety, and the slog of the end times. Each member—Parton, along with fellow multi-instrumentalists Canaan Dove Amber and Jason Albertini—carried that heaviness into their solo work as well. One of Parton’s projects is called Eiafuawn, short for “everything is all fucked up and whatnot.” But Together aims at something a little brighter, lending new color to Duster’s music and highlighting the thoughtful songwriting beneath the gloom. If they don’t sound happy, exactly, little moments of beauty and clarity suggest a hard-won lightness.
NME

3rd Secret – ‘3rd Secret’ review: grunge legends kick back with campfire singalongs

Without much warning, Krist Novoselic announced his new band 3rd Secret by releasing their self-titled debut album earlier this week (April 11). The former Nirvana guitarist confirmed that he was joined by members of Soundgarden (Kim Thayil) and Pearl Jam (Matt Cameron) for the project, uniting three of the biggest and most influential grunge bands to ever exist. With famed scene engineer Jack Endino also involved (he worked on Nirvana’s ‘Incesticide’ and Soundgarden’s debut EP as well as records by L7 and Mudhoney), on paper it seemed like 3rd Secret were the grunge supergroup of dreams.
Complex

Ravyn Lenae Shares Video for New Single “Light Me Up”

Fresh off joining forces with Steve Lacy for her latest single “Skin Tight,” Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae returns with “Light Me Up.”. The ballad arrives alongside an Aliyah Otchere-directed video that sees Lenae singing to her lover in a candlelit room. “‘Light Me Up’ is about...
Pitchfork

Alex G Shares New Song “Main Theme”: Listen

Alex G has released the new song “Main Theme.” It’s the opening track on the musician’s forthcoming soundtrack for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Listen below. According to a press release, “Main Theme” plays during the opening credits of the...
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Paul Thorn Shares Songwriting Stories and Advice for New Artists

Paul Thorn is fearless in his songwriting. His music catalog spans multiple genres, including blues, rock, country, and even gospel. In his lyrics, Thorn is not one to shy away from complex subjects and hard truths. With eleven studio albums and an expansive list of legendary co-writers, Thorn is an informed and advanced songwriter. He sat down with American Songwriter to talk us through his writing process and share some wisdom for blooming songwriters.
Kerrang

Lights unveils new single, In My Head, featuring twenty one pilots’ Josh Dun

Ahead of the release of upcoming album PƎP on April 1, Lights has unveiled a new single featuring Josh Dun. The twenty one pilots sticksman lends his inimitable drumming talents to the single, which appropriately features lyrics like, 'I’m too busy dancing to the drum in my head…' Lights says of the meaning behind the song: “In My Head in a few words is about tuning out the chaos and the thousand voices telling us how to feel and act and look, and just doing things your way.”
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Announce Remix Album Afrique Refait Featuring Only African Artists

Mdou Moctar have announced Afrique Refait, a remix album featuring only African artists creating new versions of songs from Afrique Victime. MC Yallah, Duma, Jay Mitta, DJ Diaki, and others contributed to the new album, which is out April 19 via Matador. Many of the artists involved are affiliated with the Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes. Listen to the Rey Sapienz remix of “Taliat” featuring MC Dougis below.
NME

Dreamcatcher trasverse dimensions in stunning ‘Maison’ music video

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have returned with their second studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ and a powerful music video for its title track ‘Maison’. The new visual portrays the girl group in two alternate realities. In the first, the members of the girl group wander a post-apocalyptic wasteland, surrounded by collapsed buildings and rubble. In another world, Dreamcatcher appear in a dreamy garden lined with towering columns.
Kerrang

Live review: Ghost, London The O2

“It’s nice to see you all again! I hope it hasn’t been too shite for you!” proclaims Tobias Forge, as Ghost return to the UK after nearly three years away. Tonight marks the biggest headline show on their biggest-ever run on these shores, and with latest offering Impera hitting Number Two in the UK albums chart, a party atmosphere fills the arena in anticipation for probably the most brilliantly eccentric metal band in the world right now.
NME

Sault tease new project ‘Air’ with snippets of fresh music

Sault appear to be teasing a new project called ‘Air’ after wiping their instagram and uploading five snippets of new music – listen below. The series of new posts begins with an image that sees the word “Air” written onto a blank background, similar to album covers for Sault’s previous records ‘5’, ‘7’ and ‘Nine’.
American Songwriter

Del McCoury: Pioneering Preservation

With wondrous humility, Del McCoury connects the dots of his expansive career that lead him back to the great Bill Monroe. The now 83-year-old bluegrass musician, with bountiful awards and honors under his belt, has accomplished the ultimate goal: ensuring the longevity of an age-old music tradition. To do so,...
NME

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ bold brand new track ‘Sidelines’

Phoebe Bridgers just dropped a bright and bold new love song called ‘Sidelines’. Listen to the track below. Released via Dead Oceans, the song will appear in Hulu’s Conversations With Friends, the TV adaption of the popular Sally Rooney novel, when it premiers on May 15. Bridgers,...
NME

Listen to Tim Burgess’ sunny new single ‘Here Comes The Weekend’

Tim Burgess has shared a new single called ‘Here Comes The Weekend’ – you can listen to it below. The uplifting, romantic track serves as the first preview of the Charlatans frontman’s as-yet-untitled sixth solo album, which is expected to arrive at some point later this year via Bella Union.
wusf.org

Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison will bring his ‘Remain in Light’ anniversary tour to Sarasota

In 1980, when new wave music was all over the radio, Talking Heads were among the genre’s top bands. That summer, Jerry Harrison, his bandmates, and producer Brian Eno met up in the Bahamas to begin work on their fourth album. The end result was a collection of songs that defied the conventional forms of rock music, taking inspiration from African rhythms and western funk music.
Pitchfork

Interpol Share Video for New Song “Something Changed”: Watch

When Interpol announced their new album The Other Side of Make-Believe, they shared a Van Alpert–directed video for the lead single “Toni.” It was the first of a two-part film, and the second part arrives today. Check out the video for their second single “Something Changed” below.
loudersound.com

Nazareth resolutely loud ’n’ proud on ballsy Surviving The Law

When Axl Rose’s favourite singer Dan McCafferty retired from Nazareth in 2013 after 45 years of lung-busting service, leaving bassist Pete Agnew as the last man standing from the band’s glory days, it seemed as if the game might be up for Scotland’s rowdiest rock’n’rollers.
