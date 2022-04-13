Stray cats take over Oakland Coliseum area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Numerous feral cats are reportedly taking over the Oakland Coliseum area.

Around 30 to 40 cats are estimated to be around the arena, Oakland Coliseum Alliance spokesperson Henry Gardner says. He stated that the cats are not causing any issues to the park. Yet, they have become a public nuisance.

Officials say the felines repopulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Animal health clinics encourage residents to participate in trap-neuter-return programs to combat rising cat populations. Gatherings of cats are also known as cat colonies – like the ones in Oakland. They are made up of two or more feral cats in the wild.

Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan suggests residents bring their pets to community neutering programs like Petfix in Oakland.

PetFix is a program that provides residents’ pets free or low-cost spay and neuter services. Officials say spaying and neutering pets prevents overpopulation and animal euthanasia. Kaplan recommended locals to look into their offers.

“It is neither responsible nor humane for people to adopt pets that they are not prepared to care for and keep,” Kaplan said in a statement.

In contrast, Gardner says residents are reporting little to no rodents since employees have been back to the stadium. It is believed cat colonies help combat pest infestation, like mice and rats.

The Oakland Coliseum Alliance is seeking to work with animal control and get the strays adopted or in shelters. City officials are expected to meet on April 15 to discuss the issue.

