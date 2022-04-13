ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall, Story by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central, north central and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wright County, IA
City
Webster, IA
City
Greene, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
County
Marshall County, IA
County
Story County, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Webster City, IA
City
Iowa Falls, IA
City
Nevada, IA
City
Boone, IA
County
Boone County, IA
City
Huxley, IA
City
Eldora, IA
County
Greene County, IA
County
Hardin County, IA
County
Franklin County, IA
County
Hamilton County, IA
County
Webster County, IA
City
Madrid, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Kanawha; Raleigh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANAWHA...NORTHWESTERN RALEIGH...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND EASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Chesapeake, or 11 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Van, Powellton, Burnwell, Wharton, Coal Fork, Whitesville, Handley, Sylvester, Seth and Dawes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Iowa State Center#Thunderstorms#Franklin Greene#Tornado Watch
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Otter Tail, East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Marshall; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Clearwater; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of light snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations under one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 063...077 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Areas of light snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations under one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher Light snow to affect Southwest MT overnight Periods of light snow will fall across much of Southwest MT overnight. Visibility will fall below one half mile at times, and roadways could be come snow covered and slippery. Total snow accumulations by morning will generally range from a quarter of an inch at lower elevations to about 2 inches in the mountains. Those traveling across Southwest MT overnight should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING BEHIND MODERATE TO HEAVY PRECIPITATION TONIGHT Satellite imagery, combined with weather station reports from around the Snake River plain and eastern Magic Valley, indicate that areas of fog are developing as the rain and snow ends and skies partially clear. This could lead to migrating areas of fog with some dense patches possible for the rest of the night and into Friday morning. Motorists expecting to travel tonight or Friday morning should be aware of the hazards of travel in fog. Keep your car`s headlights on low beam and use the more appropriate fog lights if your vehicle comes equipped. Keep speeds low so that you are prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Your reaction time to road hazards is also slower.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy