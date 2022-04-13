ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Democratic Senator, advocates appeal for Medicaid expansion at former Horton Community Hospital

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d0Ua_0f7WmgD000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Healthcare workers and a state senator met at the Horton Community Hospital on Tuesday to help bring awareness to what they say is the need for Medicaid expansion in Kansas.

Senator Jeff Pittman, Dr. David Goering and Medicaid expansion advocate and nurse Becky Plate discussed how expansion could help save rural hospitals from having to close their doors in the future. The Horton Community Hospital closed its doors permanently on March 12, 2019, and was used as an example what could continue to happen if things don’t change.

Violation of roofing regulations lands Kansas man big fine

“If there’s one thing I know, it’s that Kansans want to help their neighbor,” Pittman said. “Kansans want access to education. Kansans want good jobs that pay good wages. And Kansans want access to good health care.”

Pittman and his colleagues accused Attorney General Derek Schmidt and other Kansas Republicans of blocking Medicaid expansion. Pittman says it would give health coverage to over 150,000 Kansans, create 23,000 jobs in Kansas and bring in over $1.7 million in annual health care spending to Brown County alone.

“Although seven out of ten Kansans from all parties support Medicaid expansion, it has failed to pass in the Republican-controlled Legislature,” Goering said. “Governor Laura Kelly supports Medicaid expansion, whereas Derek Schmidt has opposed it, dating back to his time in office as a state senator. He is clearly out of touch with the urgent health care needs of Kansans.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly calls for full food tax cut ‘now,’ pushes back at GOP plan

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly led another push to get her “Axe the Food Tax” plan passed this year. The governor visited T-Rock Child Care Center in Topeka, where daycare workers are spending hundreds of dollars on groceries. “Over $500 one grocery, and over $220 at another grocery…when you figure out the sales tax […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the Kansas River turning red?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas River will turn red soon, but the City of Topeka says there’s no reason to panic. According to a Facebook post, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey and other partners injected a harmless, bright red fluorescent dye into the Kansas River near the cities of of Rossville and Topeka from […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Horton, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Missouri Independent

Republicans push work requirements for coverage under Missouri Medicaid expansion

When the Good Samaritan Care Clinic opened in 2006 in Mountain View, only about 5% of the free clinic’s clients were eligible for Medicaid. When it closed late last year, that number had risen to 70%, Dr. John Roberts, one of the clinic’s founders, told the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.  Medicaid expansion means […] The post Republicans push work requirements for coverage under Missouri Medicaid expansion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland abortion bill veto overridden by Democrat-controlled General Assembly

(The Center Square) – Expanded abortion access is coming to Maryland. On Saturday, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto on House Bill 937, the Abortion Access Care Act, which expands the list of qualified abortion medical professionals to include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, physician assistants and provide them with training to carry out the procedures.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Medicaid Expansion#Democratic#Healthcare#Kansans#Republicans
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy