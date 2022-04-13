ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Sources: Trump to hold Ohio rally this month

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGMFj_0f7WmP9X00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally this month in Delaware County, according to sources.

A Facebook post by the Delaware County Republican Party said the rally will be held at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The post did not say on what date the rally would be held.

Sources have told NBC4 the rally will be Saturday, April 23.

Neither the Trump camp nor Delaware County have confirmed the rally is happening.

If the rally happens on April 23, it will be 10 days before the May 3 Republican primary, which includes hotly contested races for U.S. Senate and Ohio Governor. Nearly all the candidates in the Senate race have invoked the former president’s name and policies during the campaign.

Trump’s last rally in Ohio was in Lorain County in June 2021. He also held a rally in Circleville 10 days before the November 2020 election.

Cheryl Gover
1d ago

Yes ! Welcome back to OHIO We Love You President Trump ❤God Bless The Best President America has ever had ♥️. Trump 2024 Make America Great Again!

race for your life
1d ago

The democrats claimed he was.. it was a waste of tax payers money. Instead of working for the American people they were wasting money and time trying everything to get him out and what happened? Nothing 🙄

Sue Grover Roberson
1d ago

So glad President Trump is coming back. We need President Trump back in our White House. Best President we’ve ever had.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

