Energy Industry

India's IOC buys 4 mln bbls of crude via tenders - sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has purchased a total of 4 million barrels of crude via tenders for May and June loading, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner bought 2 million barrels of Murban crude and another 2 million of West African crude, they added. It was not immediately clear which West African grades IOC had purchased.

The results came after IOC on Tuesday excluded several high-sulphur crude grades, including Russian Urals, from its tender.

In previous tenders, IOC bought 6 million barrels of Russian Urals for loading and delivery in May. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
rigzone.com

Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China

Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems. China has been one of the only buyers of sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil over the...
Reuters

Japan's Kishida and India's Modi discuss response to Ukraine crisis

MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shaken the "foundation of international order" and required a clear response, he said on Saturday. India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a...
Florence Tan
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
Reuters

China warns U.S. against House Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory...
Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
Reuters

More Taiwan firms suspend production in China as COVID spreads

TAIPEI, April 13 (Reuters) - More than 30 Taiwan companies, many making electronics parts, said on Wednesday that government COVID-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production until at least next week, as disruption from the measures spreads. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown...
Reuters

Factbox - Who is still buying Russian crude oil

(Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, and the European Union plans to discuss such a ban this week, sending global oil prices higher. The 27-member EU bloc is divided over whether to impose a ban that can affect about...
Reuters

U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

(Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of major Chinese companies including Didi Global and Alibaba surged on Friday, set to wrap a week that was marked by China’s top policymaker laying out plans to support the country’s capital markets. Shares of the Chinese companies jumped on Friday, with ride-hailing firm...
Reuters

Factbox-China's energy investment in Russia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese state energy giants have in recent weeks set up task forces to evaluate their multi-billion investments in Russia, a top oil and gas supplier to Beijing, as mounting western sanctions threaten to disrupt their business in the resource-rich neighbour. Since Russia invaded a month ago, China’s...
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

