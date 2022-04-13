ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chase, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Harvey;...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Breckinridge, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breckinridge; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meade County in central Kentucky East central Breckinridge County in central Kentucky * Until 1045 PM EDT/945 PM CDT/. * At 1018 PM EDT/918 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hardinsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Meade and east central Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Maples Corner, Guston, Garfield, Graysville, Big Spring, Buck Grove, Hillgrove, Ekron, Garrett and Bewleyville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Axios

Major storm slams Western and Central U.S.

A severe and far-reaching storm was affecting much of the West and Plains on Tuesday, from the Canadian to the Mexican borders. Why it matters: The array of hazards is unusual even for the typically volatile spring in the U.S., with everything from wildfires to a multiday severe thunderstorm outbreak and, for some, even tornadoes and blizzard conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 55 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW LATIMER LE FLORE PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, HUGO, POTEAU, AND WILBURTON.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ellsworth, Lincoln, McPherson, Reno, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ellsworth; Lincoln; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Saline WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations ranging from a trace to around 1 inch. North winds gusting over 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become slushy and slick. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Harvey and Sedgwick Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become slushy and slick. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Harper, Kingman, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Harper; Kingman; Reno; Rice Heightened Fire Danger Tuesday The combination of gusty southwest winds and low humidity may lead to a heightened fire danger Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening, especially south of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 135. There is some uncertainty regarding how dry it will get behind a dryline moving through, and how strong the winds will be. It should be noted, though, that if the driest air works into central and south-central Kansas, the pattern favors the potential for a higher end fire event over a small portion of the area. Please stay tuned for later updates and possible watches or warnings.
Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Cowley, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Alabama.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
