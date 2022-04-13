Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chase, Harvey, Kingman, Marion, McPherson, Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Breckinridge; Meade The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meade County in central Kentucky East central Breckinridge County in central Kentucky * Until 1045 PM EDT/945 PM CDT/. * At 1018 PM EDT/918 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hardinsburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Meade and east central Breckinridge Counties, including the following locations... Maples Corner, Guston, Garfield, Graysville, Big Spring, Buck Grove, Hillgrove, Ekron, Garrett and Bewleyville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
