Over the last two games, the Philadelphia Flyers own a -11 goal differential following separate decisive losses to the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers. Following a 9-2 loss to the Capitals, the Flyers became the most injured team in the NHL. Critical elements of the franchise likely are out for the remainder of the season. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get an honest gauge of the team. James van Riemsdyk scored both goals against Washington. In other words, he accounts for the only goals in the last two games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO