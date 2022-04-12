Stines tosses no-hitter for Milan in 11-0 softball win over SMCC

Stines tosses no-hitter for Milan in softball win over SMCC

"Be aggressive."

That's the message Milan softball coach Kirk Davis has been preaching to his hitters.

Hailey Knox listened.

The sophomore second baseman attacked the first pitch she saw Tuesday and pounded it over the left-field fence to give her team a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game.

That was more than enough offense for Milan.

Photo Gallery: Milan at SMCC softball

Sophomore pitcher Mariah Stines was overpowering, tossing a no-hitter in a five-inning 11-0 win over St. Mary Catholic Central.

Stines struck out 12 and allowed just two baserunners on walks.

“Fastball and changeup,” Stines said when asked what was working for her on a sunny, but chilly afternoon at Stoneco Park.

Davis said Stines had a lot more going for her than that.

“We threw everything,” the second-year coach said. “She has seven pitches and she was throwing all of them for strikes. That kept the hitters off balance.”

SMCC coach Dani Williams, a former pitcher, was impressed.

“She throws hard and has got a lot of movement,” she said. “Our girls didn’t know what to do with that changeup.”

Stines, who has been clocked as high as 62 miles per hour on her fastball, says it was the fourth no-hitter of her varsity career.

Prep Softball: Dundee's Ida gets first win; Bears top Airport

She got a lot of support as Milan collected 10 hits, including three by Leila Daniels. The freshman catcher went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBI.

“She’s amazing,” Stines said of Daniels. “She’s my No. 1. She’s good at everything she does whether its volleyball, softball or whatever.”

Davis also is a big fan of Daniels.

“Leila is going to be fantastic,” he said. “She has all the skills, she’s smart and is easily coached.”

Hailey McCleary ripped an RBI triple for Milan and seven of the nine starters had hits.

“I feel like everybody is really strong and can hit the ball,” Stines said.

Milan’s defense didn’t have to do much work Tuesday. SMCC was only able to put three balls in play. Two of those were easy chances.

The defensive play of the game came from freshman Camryn Fell, who charged in to snare a hard liner off the bat of Avery Dalton that was dancing in the wind.

Milan is off to a 3-0 start.

“If we play the game right, we’re going to have a great time this season,” Davis said. “We only had two seniors starting today.”

SMCC also has a lot of new faces.

“We’re a very young team,” said Williams, whose team was playing for the first time this season. “We have five freshmen. We graduated 11 seniors last year.

“We are a work in progress.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Stines tosses no-hitter for Milan in 11-0 softball win over SMCC