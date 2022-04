CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a look ahead to the next week around Northeast Ohio, here are the best high school softball games on the schedule for April 14 through April 20. ⦁ Wendy’s Classic in Ashland, Thursday through Saturday: The season’s first big softball showcase is Saturday at Ashland’s Brookside Park, and it features four of the area’s top programs. Keystone, cleveland.com’s preseason No. 1 team and the defending OHSAA Division II state champion, will be there. So will Amherst, St. Joseph Academy and Elyria. St. Joseph Academy opens Thursday vs. Ontario, while Amherst plays Strasburg-Franklin. Keystone follows Friday vs. Kings Mills Kings. Remaining matchups through Saturday are to be determined.

