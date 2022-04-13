ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

MoDOT worker who survived deadly crash speaks out about safety

FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bV0Ft_0f7WkNhj00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The surviving MoDOT worker from November’s fatal crash hopes the tragedy can save someone else.

Mike Brown didn’t even learn two of his colleagues died until he woke up about a month later.

“One of the worst parts is that since I was injured so badly, I couldn’t go to their funerals because I was still in the hospital,” said Mike Brown.

Top story – McBride gets final approval for 100+ new homes in Jefferson County

“I was in a medically induced coma because of the extent of my injuries,” he continued.

He broke bones all over his body and has a traumatic brain injury.

“We were supposed to have a protective vehicle behind us,” Brown said. “It was something I was never really trained on at MoDOT.”

He said it wasn’t his normal assignment that day, striping Telegraph over Interstate 255 when a driver plowed into him and two of his co-workers November 18. James Brooks died, and a pregnant Kaitlyn Anderson died, along with her unborn baby Jaxx.

There was no protective truck there that day, also called a T.M.A.

Kaitlyn’s Aunt Tabatha Moore is questioning why the workers weren’t protected.

“You didn’t give them the proper equipment. You didn’t have the proper procedures in place,” she said.

Former MoDOT employee Russell Dabs added, “There’s no excuse.”

When asked who’s responsible, Dabbs answered: “Supervisors, or I would say higher ups.”

MoDOT sent a letter to Anderson’s family last week, saying that after the crash, they shut down road operations for one month and safety trained every MoDOT employee.

Trending: Piles of trash engulf St. Louis County neighborhood

“Just make sure you protect your crews you know,” Brown said. “We were out there not making much to play in traffic and risk our lives.”

MoDOT had no comment to Brown’s claims of insufficient safety training. However, MoDOT’s director is asking for the driver who hit the workers to be criminally charged.

The director is also asking for the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke the driver’s license. FOX 2 is following both angles to see if there’s action.

The family of Kaitlyn Anderson, along with Mike Brown, will be pushing for safety changes Friday in a protest at MoDOT’s Jefferson City headquarters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 2

2 dead in fatal wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
Jefferson County, MO
Accidents
City
Mcbride, MO
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Toddler who died after being hit by semi identified

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a semi on Rt. 29 in Pekin Thursday afternoon. The Tazewell County Coroner announced Damien Legassick, 3, died from blunt force head trauma sustained in the incident. Just before 3:30 p.m., Pekin Police responded to the 1900...
PEKIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot#Funerals#Traffic Accident#St
WSMV

Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that recently-discovered skeletal remains belong to a Putnam County man who had been missing since June 2021. According to the PCSO, the remains have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was reported missing...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Driver runs from crash with semi in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a wreck early Friday morning. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi. The driver of the semi said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. when he was turning at the intersection of North Tucker and Pine in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy