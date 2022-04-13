ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progreso, TX

Truckers attempt to cross into Mexico through Progreso International Bridge

By Monica De Anda
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a nearly two-mile-long line of trucks trying to cross into Mexico through the Progreso International Bridge on Tuesday, there hasn't been any northbound commercial traffic crossing into the U.S....

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Salon

New trucker blockade shuts down shipments — to protest Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's border policies

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing has stopped after Mexican truckers on Monday blocked north - and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to have state troopers inspect northbound commercial vehicles — historically a job done by the federal government.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
City
Progreso, TX
Local
Texas Government
Progreso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Person
Greg Abbott
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
#Mexico#Dps
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
People

Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed. In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

American birdwatchers chased by armed Mexican drug cartel in terrifying video: ‘Please don’t kill us’

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE

