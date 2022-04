Frank Vogel is set to be replaced in Los Angeles. And while Russell Westbrook is still with the Lakers on paper, his future looks as murky as it’s ever been. If you ask Charles Barkley, though, neither of them deserve their fate. According to Check, the Lakers are using both Vogel and Westbrook as scapegoats for the failed roster construction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO