Boulder County panelists to discuss safe digital spaces for youth

Clackamas Service Center leader for over nine years moving to fundraising efforts at community collegeClackamas Community College Foundation announced this week a new executive director in Debra Mason, who will be transitioning to the CCC role from the Clackamas Service Center. Mason joins the foundation, a nonprofit affiliated with the school that funds scholarships and programming for students, on July 1 after nine years of working as the executive director, director of operations and director of nutrition at the service center. "Clackamas Community College is fortunate to have Debra Mason as its new foundation executive director. She has a deep...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 14 MINUTES AGO