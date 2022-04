The Boston Celtics are set to play the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs following Brooklyn’s NBA Play-In Tournament victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the win, Nets guard Bruce Brown, who played one of his better games of the season against Cleveland, provided the Celtics with some bulletin board material, to the chagrin of superstar Kevin Durant. Brown told reporters that the Nets can “attack Al Horford and Daniel Theis” at the rim, noting that the Celtics have “less of a paint presence” without talented shot-blocker Robert Williams III, who remains sidelined following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka fired back at Brown’s jab on Wednesday, as reported by Keith Smith of CelticsBlog.

