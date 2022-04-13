ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets ‘devastated’ by NYC subway shooting

The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday said they were “devastated” by the New York City subway shooting earlier that day that injured more than two dozen people.

“The Brooklyn Nets family is devastated by this morning’s attack in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, just blocks from our practice facility and offices,” the team wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this tragedy, and we are grateful to the first responders and everyday New Yorkers who answered the call for help,” the team added.

A gunman opened fire in a subway car Tuesday morning that was traveling between the 59th Street and 36th Street stations. The suspect also opened two canisters that disbursed smoke throughout the car.

Ten people were injured by gunfire and 13 others were injured when they moved to exit the train station, or suffered from smoke inhalation. The suspect remains at-large, but authorities have identified a “person of interest.”

The Brooklyn Nets held a moment of silence before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night, according to The Associated Press. Just before the moment of silence, it was announced that The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation would donate $50,000 to help individuals who were injured in the incident.

Nets Head Coach Steve Nash reflected on the shooting with reporters before Tuesday’s game. The incident occurred at the subway stop the team uses to arrive at its practice facility.

He said the team’s community was affected in a “tragic and unfortunate, senseless way,”

“Our community was affected this morning, you know, in a tragic and unfortunate, senseless way. You know, that’s the subway stop for our practice facility and for our, you know, our office,” Nash said.

“My kids go to school, not exceedingly far so, you know, it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected and you recognize that, you know, we have a lot of growing to do as a society and a community and you just feel for everybody in our community that was affected,” he added.

The head coach said “we saw a side of life today that is, you know, ugly, disappointing and can I think at times be worrisome for people in the community.”

“But, you know, it’s more important now for our community to look at how to support each other and to continue to live with conviction and find ways that we can overcome,” he added.

