New York City, NY

Ex-Met Travis d’Arnaud jokingly falls to ground after getting hit by 55-mph pitch

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
 2 days ago

When a position player comes in to pitching during a blowout, there often are funny results that come from it.

That was the case in the Braves’ 16-4 win over the Nationals on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Travis d’Arnaud has a smile on his face after jokingly falling to the ground after getting hit by a 55 mile-per-hour pitch by Dee Strange-Gordon, normally a second baseman, during the Braves’ 16-4 blowout win over the Nationals on Monday.

The Nationals’ Dee Strange-Gordon, normally a second baseman, was called on to pitch mop-up duty and hit catcher Travis D’arnaud with a 55 mile-per-hour pitch. When the former Met was hit, he playfully fell to the ground.

Gordon — who entered the game in the eighth inning — allowed three earned runs, including a solo homer to Ozzie Albies, in his one inning of work.

That benign plunking was a marked contrast from the Mets-Nationals series in which multiple members of the Amazin’s were hit by pitches at much faster speeds and led to the benches clearing.

Mets lose another starter, Walker on 10-day IL with bursitis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team's rotation. Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travis D'arnaud
Ozzie Albies
New York Post

New York City, NY
Community Policy