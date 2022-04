ST. PETERSBURG — Manuel Margot was talking with injured pitcher Luis Patino on the bench as the Rays started the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday down a run to the A’s. After Wander France laced a double to centerfield to score the tying run, Patino told Margot that if left-handed-hitting Josh Lowe, who was due up fourth that inning, got to the plate, A’s right-hander Lou Trivino likely would walk him to get to Margot, pitting right-hander against right-hander.

