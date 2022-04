PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A traveling photographer from Paintsville spent the last year of the pandemic diving into a project inspired by country creatives. After seeing Letcher County’s “Post-it Picasso,” Tyler Watts’ work with mosaic Muppet murals, Shawn Cole wanted to bring a similar idea to life for the people of Paintsville.

