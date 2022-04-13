Protesters march, faith leaders call for peace ahead of GRPD video release

Community leaders react to decision to release video of man killed by a GRPD officer. Community leaders react to decision to release video …. To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections. Sherman’s Dairy Bar Reopens for 64th Season. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 040922. Storm Team 8...
We have now seen the video of the moment that a Grand Rapids Police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya. Police chief Eric Winstrom wrapped up a news conference Wednesday afternoon, showing four different angles of the shooting. (April 13, 2022)
A key figure in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to restrain the “tyrant” on a table then pose for a photo “like we just made the biggest drug bust,” according to a secret recording played for jurors Thursday.
Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya argue that a Grand Rapids police officer failed repeatedly to deescalate the situation and instead escalated it before shooting and killing him. (April 14, 2022)
Promising transparency and a thorough investigation, the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday released video that shows an officer pulling over Patrick Lyoya and a long struggle between the two that ends with the officer shooting and killing Lyoya. (April 13, 2022)
Protesters gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday to call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya. (April 14, 2022)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a bittersweet feeling in Saint Columba Cathedral Friday as the Diocese celebrated both a feast day but also prayed for Ukraine. The Church celebrated the annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. At noon, the Pope also joined the world in prayer for Ukraine.
Wednesday evening, a group made its way to city hall calling for justice in Patrick Lyoya's death. (April 12, 2022)
As the people of Grand Rapids await the release of video showing the killing of Patrick Lyoya by a police officer, the city official working to make sure transparency is a part of the process has already seen it. (April 12, 2022)
Response from elected officials started coming in quickly after the video was shown to the public for the first time. (April 13, 2022)
GR organization works to reduce gun violence with …. Video of deadly GRPD shooting to be released this ….
For the third day in a row, people gather downtown Grand Rapids to call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya. (April 14, 2022)
Having not finish its own inquiry, Michigan’s civil rights watchdog has called in the U.S. Department of Justice to help investigate if the Grand Rapids Police Department has engaged in systemic discrimination. (April 14, 2022)
Daniel McGinnis, director of Public Safety for Benton Harbor, along with city leaders held a press conference Friday morning. (April 8, 2022)
