Grand Rapids, MI

Protesters march, faith leaders call for peace ahead of GRPD video release

WOOD
 2 days ago

Faith leaders called for peace and protesters called...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

GRPD releases video of deadly shooting

We have now seen the video of the moment that a Grand Rapids Police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya. Police chief Eric Winstrom wrapped up a news conference Wednesday afternoon, showing four different angles of the shooting. (April 13, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

Videos show what led up to GRPD officer shooting

Promising transparency and a thorough investigation, the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday released video that shows an officer pulling over Patrick Lyoya and a long struggle between the two that ends with the officer shooting and killing Lyoya. (April 13, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Downtown GR protesters call for justice in Lyoya death

Protesters gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday to call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya. (April 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WYTV.com

Valley faithful pray for peace in Ukraine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a bittersweet feeling in Saint Columba Cathedral Friday as the Diocese celebrated both a feast day but also prayed for Ukraine. The Church celebrated the annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. At noon, the Pope also joined the world in prayer for Ukraine.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NewsBreak
WOOD

Group marching to GR City Commission Meeting

Wednesday evening, a group made its way to city hall calling for justice in Patrick Lyoya's death. (April 12, 2022)
WOOD

City leaders, lawmakers react to video showing Lyoya's death

Response from elected officials started coming in quickly after the video was shown to the public for the first time. (April 13, 2022)
WOOD

GR organization works to reduce gun violence with $10K grant

GR organization works to reduce gun violence with …. Video of deadly GRPD shooting to be released this …. US State Department now issuing non-binary passports. Schuler Books turns TikTok likes into love of reading. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 041122. Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña on start of season.
WOOD

People call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya

For the third day in a row, people gather downtown Grand Rapids to call for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya. (April 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

