Woman seen on video trashing SE Houston auto shop, leaving in stolen car

HOUSTON — Police have identified the woman found shot dead in a car last week as 27-year-old Amber Butler. Houston police said she was in the late stages of pregnancy and that her unborn child did not survive. Butler was found just after 9:30 a.m. in a parked car...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stole an 80-year-old woman’s car at knifepoint outside of a south Tulsa Home Depot in broad daylight. The woman was leaving the Home Depot near East 91st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on March 6. Once she...
HOUSTON — Catalytic converter thieves struck again, this time at the METRO Park & Ride on the southeast side of Houston. It happened at the Fuqua location on Monday. The 15 victims found out when the bus dropped them off after work, according to the METRO Police Department. Mike...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a car last week. Police said that on March 20 at 6:16 p.m., the car was stolen from a parking lot on the 1000 block of North High Street. The owner, a 26-year-old woman, […]
HOUSTON — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle in southwest Houston Friday morning, according to police. According to Houston police, the vehicle was found parked in the moving lanes of traffic. This happened just after 9:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of...
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police seized what were suspected to be drugs and illegal pills, as well as cash and a stolen gun, from a woman’s car last week. Officers from the Federal Way Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were doing extra patrols in the area of the Eastwind Motel in the 33200 block of Pacific Highway South.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
CINCINNATI, Ohio – A suspect charged in the shooting death of a 55-year-old Baytown grandmother has been arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio and, according to court documents, has admitted to setting up the unsuspecting woman. Damere Ricardo Ferguson, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering/ fabricating with physical evidence.
Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a crash overnight, moments after fighting with her husband and driving away, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Westgreen near Kingsland in west Harris County around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas couple was recently indicted on child endangerment charges after their 18-month-old was found dead and investigators reported children living in "horrible" conditions in a Murchison home in December. Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25, have been charged with abandoning...
A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
