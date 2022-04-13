ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who murdered, sexually assaulted toddler sentenced

By Robert Nebergall
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Circuit Court has sentenced Barron T. Spurlock, the man who was charged with the murder and sexual assault of a toddler in a motel in October 2019.

Spurlock, who was 25 at the time he committed these crimes, was originally charged with first degree murder and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Barron T. Spurlock has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The first degree murder charge has since been amended to murder as a non-capital felony, to which Spurlock plead guilty.

One charge of object sexual penetration was likewise amended to aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old, to which he also plead guilty.

Prosecutors asked that the second charge of object sexual penetration be dropped.

The murder charge comes with a sentence of 30 years, 10 of which have been suspended. The sexual battery charge brings another 20 years of prison time, 15 years of which were also suspended.

Spurlock will serve a total of 25 years for the sexual assault of a 17-month-old toddler, who was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead two days later.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sexual Assault#Toddler#The Man Who#Nexstar Media Inc
