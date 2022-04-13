Greenfield beginning construction of Fiske Avenue Pocket Park project
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting on Wednesday, the city of Greenfield will begin construction of the Fiske Ave Pocket Park project.
The project will reconfigure the parking lot into a grass field. The new parking lot will be located on Miles Street.
The project is expected to take 4-6 weeks and during this time their is no parking allowed on Fiske Ave and there will be limited parking on Miles Street.
