Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
Brock Lesnar is one of the hardest men in the history of WWE and two chair shots that he took 20 years ago prove just how solid the beast incarnate actually is. From the moment Lesnar joined WWE in 2002, he scared the bejesus out of pretty much everyone on the roster, as 'the Next Big Thing' ran through everyone.
– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 38 Weekend ahead of her title match with Bianca Belair. During the interview, she addressed rumors of her making a return at WrestleMania 37 last year. Instead, Lynch made her surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, where she defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Below are some highlights:
Since Roman Reigns returned after a small hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic, he has never stopped for a second, elevating the WWE and its character, also thanks to the help of Paul Heyman. In fact, the two teamed up and the Big Dog became the Tribal Chief, then forming the Bloodline stable together with its cousins, the Usos, to dominate Friday Night SmackDown, and if necessary also Monday Night Raw.
On Wrestling Observer Radio overnight, Dave Meltzer gave an update on why Rey Mysterio missed last night's episode of WWE Raw. Mysterio was supposed to face Veer Mahaan on Raw last night, but the match was changed to Mahaan vs. Rey's son Dominik. Rey didn't appear on the episode. Meltzer...
It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
The biggest twist to come on the first night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, was certainly the return to the WWE rings of Cody Rhodes, former AEW athlete, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the McMahons, after being absent for a few years from the Stamford company ring. Even though...
It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
He still believes that Ezekiel is Elias despite everyone knowing that Ezekiel is Elias' younger brother. Tommaso Ciampa knows it. You, dear reader, know it. I know it. The entire WWE Universe knows it. Everyone has always known that Elias has a younger brother named Ezekiel. Everyone except Kevin Owens.
During his young WWE career, Dominik Mysterio once held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father Rey. They were the first father-son duo to win this title (their reign lasted 63 days, before being defeated by the Usos). On January 29, Dominik took part in the Royal Rumble match...
Paul Heyman has made a habit in recent months of trying to fight fans during WWE live events and dark matches. He's never actually thrown hands with any of them, but he was back at it again after this week's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. The dark match after the show saw Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pull off a victory over The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match and videos of Heyman getting held back by the Usos and later consoled by Roman Reigns. You can see some of the clips from the match below.
Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
John Cena is the man we don't need to waste too many words. One of the wrestling legends and someone who marked an era of this organization is often a guest, and his interviews attract a lot of attention. John Cena has shown his quality not only in wrestling, but also in Hollywood, and it is obvious that Cena has more talent.
Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with a great match in WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, after the latter was expressly told by Vince McMahon that his opponent would show up in the Showcase of Immortals. However, despite the handshake that took place on Monday Night Raw, their rivalry does not seem to have ended here, but should indeed continue in the coming months.
During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE wanted to present its Indian talent, Veer Mahaan, again after weeks and months of presentation clips and videos, which had left WWE Universe fans a bit the bitter in the mouth, because by now enough tired of hearing and seeing the clips of the athlete, but never seeing him in the ring.
Cody Rhodes has been making a splash in his short time with WWE and that all culminated at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago. He shocked the pro wrestling world recently when he left AEW for the bigger promotion. Cody Rhodes had to be careful about meeting some of the...
Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the talent listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Brock Lesnar has not been seen since losing...
In the highlight match on the second night of WrestleMania 38, the two main WWE titles were up for grabs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have met for the second time in the last year, after the victory obtained by the Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel thanks also to the fundamental help of Jey and Jimmy Uso.
The card for this Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage is now official, and as previously noted, it will be headlined by a big AEW World Championship Texas Deathmatch. Adam Cole and Hangman Page will collide in their second AEW Title Bout, with Cole vowing that he has learned from his mistakes from Revolution and will emerge Champion.
Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his current well-being and how he’s turning his life around. Bagwell is currently staying at a special resident with Diamond Dallas Page as part of a new series being put together where DDP looks to help people get their lives back on track. The former nWo member stated that he had to do something about his life himself because WWE turned down his request for rehab.
Comments / 0