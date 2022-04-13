ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

WWE taped matches before tonight's NXT to air on this week's episode of...

PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
Becky Lynch Explains Why She Didn’t Return to WWE at WrestleMania 37

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 38 Weekend ahead of her title match with Bianca Belair. During the interview, she addressed rumors of her making a return at WrestleMania 37 last year. Instead, Lynch made her surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, where she defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Below are some highlights:
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is still uncertain about Roman Reigns' future

Since Roman Reigns returned after a small hiatus following the outbreak of the pandemic, he has never stopped for a second, elevating the WWE and its character, also thanks to the help of Paul Heyman. In fact, the two teamed up and the Big Dog became the Tribal Chief, then forming the Bloodline stable together with its cousins, the Usos, to dominate Friday Night SmackDown, and if necessary also Monday Night Raw.
WWE
Yardbarker

Update on why Rey Mysterio missed WWE Raw

On Wrestling Observer Radio overnight, Dave Meltzer gave an update on why Rey Mysterio missed last night's episode of WWE Raw. Mysterio was supposed to face Veer Mahaan on Raw last night, but the match was changed to Mahaan vs. Rey's son Dominik. Rey didn't appear on the episode. Meltzer...
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Cody Rhodes

The biggest twist to come on the first night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, was certainly the return to the WWE rings of Cody Rhodes, former AEW athlete, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the McMahons, after being absent for a few years from the Stamford company ring. Even though...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette demolishes Dominik Mysterio

During his young WWE career, Dominik Mysterio once held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father Rey. They were the first father-son duo to win this title (their reign lasted 63 days, before being defeated by the Usos). On January 29, Dominik took part in the Royal Rumble match...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch Paul Heyman Try to Fight More Fans After This Week's WWE Raw

Paul Heyman has made a habit in recent months of trying to fight fans during WWE live events and dark matches. He's never actually thrown hands with any of them, but he was back at it again after this week's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. The dark match after the show saw Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pull off a victory over The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match and videos of Heyman getting held back by the Usos and later consoled by Roman Reigns. You can see some of the clips from the match below.
WWE
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
Wrestling World

John Cena on AEW and the competition

John Cena is the man we don't need to waste too many words. One of the wrestling legends and someone who marked an era of this organization is often a guest, and his interviews attract a lot of attention. John Cena has shown his quality not only in wrestling, but also in Hollywood, and it is obvious that Cena has more talent.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with a great match in WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, after the latter was expressly told by Vince McMahon that his opponent would show up in the Showcase of Immortals. However, despite the handshake that took place on Monday Night Raw, their rivalry does not seem to have ended here, but should indeed continue in the coming months.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Dominik Mysterio was brutally attacked

During last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE wanted to present its Indian talent, Veer Mahaan, again after weeks and months of presentation clips and videos, which had left WWE Universe fans a bit the bitter in the mouth, because by now enough tired of hearing and seeing the clips of the athlete, but never seeing him in the ring.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes on the WWE star he was most excited to meet

Cody Rhodes has been making a splash in his short time with WWE and that all culminated at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago. He shocked the pro wrestling world recently when he left AEW for the bigger promotion. Cody Rhodes had to be careful about meeting some of the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Financial World

Eric Bischoff on Brock Lesnar's defeat at WrestleMania

In the highlight match on the second night of WrestleMania 38, the two main WWE titles were up for grabs. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have met for the second time in the last year, after the victory obtained by the Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel thanks also to the fundamental help of Jey and Jimmy Uso.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Buff Bagwell And Butterbean Nearly Got In Fistfight At DDP’s Accountability Crib

Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his current well-being and how he’s turning his life around. Bagwell is currently staying at a special resident with Diamond Dallas Page as part of a new series being put together where DDP looks to help people get their lives back on track. The former nWo member stated that he had to do something about his life himself because WWE turned down his request for rehab.
WWE

