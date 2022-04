The Cherry Hill Education Foundation is proud to announce the return of our signature fundraising event, Dancing with the Cherry Hill Stars!. The Foundation launched this event in 2008 to a sell-out crowd of more than 1,000 people. After a hiatus in 2020 and a virtual edition in 2021, it is thrilled to return with a live show on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Cherry Hill High School West.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 28 DAYS AGO