ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Canfield lacrosse cruises past Orange

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VC0A5_0f7WdsEb00

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Orange 14-0 in girls high school lacrosse action on Tuesday evening.

Emily Wilson tallied four goals to lead the way for the Lady Cardinals while Ally Wilson, Sarah Grohovsky and Elena Martin added three goals apiece. Riley Kostelic scored a goal to complete the Cardinals scoring.

Four local boxers eyeing trip to National Championships

Canfield’s goalie Karley D’Apolito recorded the shutout of the Lady Lions with four saves on eight total shots.

Canfield returns to action on Wednesday on the road at Hudson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Orange, OH
Sports
Canfield, OH
Education
City
Orange, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Hudson, OH
City
Canfield, OH
Orange, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#The Lady Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy