Canfield lacrosse cruises past Orange

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Orange 14-0 in girls high school lacrosse action on Tuesday evening.

Emily Wilson tallied four goals to lead the way for the Lady Cardinals while Ally Wilson, Sarah Grohovsky and Elena Martin added three goals apiece. Riley Kostelic scored a goal to complete the Cardinals scoring.

Canfield’s goalie Karley D’Apolito recorded the shutout of the Lady Lions with four saves on eight total shots.

Canfield returns to action on Wednesday on the road at Hudson.

