LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine walking outside and seeing the roof of your house sitting across the street. That’s what Kimble Moore’s family in Jasper County witnessed. “I got up about nine o’clock and looked out there and walked around and looked, and I saw all that tin out there, and I said, ‘That wind done blown the top off the house,’” says Moore.

JASPER COUNTY, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO