Just as the Detroit Red Wings have something to build on, it crumbled. And now comes a stretch against a series of potential wrecking balls. The Wings, after dropping two mostly close games, face six straight games against opponents jostling for playoff positioning, beginning Thursday at the Carolina Hurricanes. After the Hurricanes come a Saturday matinee at the New York Rangers, playing on Easter at home against the Florida Panthers, and then a trip to Tampa Bay and Florida, and then Pittsburgh in the last game this season at Little Caesars Arena.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO