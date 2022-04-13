ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Tornado Warning issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Webster, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Choctaw County in central Mississippi Western Oktibbeha County in northeastern Mississippi Eastern Attala County in central Mississippi Central Winston County in east central Mississippi Central Webster County in north central Mississippi Southeastern Montgomery County in north central Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 123 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Vaiden to Hesterville to near Thomastown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Poplar Creek around 135 PM CDT. Smyrna around 140 PM CDT. Zama around 145 PM CDT. Ackerman and Chester around 155 PM CDT. Eupora and Reform around 200 PM CDT. Mathiston and Sherwood around 205 PM CDT. Louisville, Maben, Mcmillan and Clarkson around 210 PM CDT. Millcreek around 215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include Mccool, Walthall, Ethel, French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bienville, LA
City
Dixie Inn, LA
City
Claiborne, LA
County
Webster Parish, LA
County
Bienville Parish, LA
County
Claiborne Parish, LA
City
Minden, LA
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE...SOUTHEASTERN UNION AND WESTERN GRAINGER COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainview, or near Maynardville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rutledge, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Plainview, Blaine, Luttrell, Lone Mountain, Joppa, Sandlick and Buffalo Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mount Lebanon#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Lincoln, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Lincoln; Union; Webster FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of one to three inches has fallen across portions of the Four State Region through early this morning. Look for additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible, especially across portions of Northern Louisiana and Deep East Texas. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Webster, De Soto, northwestern Red River, southwestern Caddo, southwestern Claiborne, northwestern Bienville and Bossier Parishes, southeastern Panola and northeastern Shelby Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Logansport, or 13 miles west of Mansfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Mansfield, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Benton, Stonewall, Logansport, Sibley, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Gibsland, Joaquin, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Belcher and Heflin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and deep east Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, De Soto, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Red River; Sabine FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Red River and Sabine. In northeast Texas, Panola, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Joaquin, Shelbyville, Patroon, Bland Lake, Macune, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet, Stanley, Reeds Store, Gloster, Keat Chie, Carmel and Kickapoo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night through Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1150 PM EDT, emergency management reported an ice jam had cleared Allagash and is currently moving down the St John River. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Allagash Township and Saint Francis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Menominee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. For the Menominee River...including McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Menominee River near McAllister. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Water approaches River Drive and Shore Drive west of Wallace in Menominee County, Michigan. Water approaches South Park Road east of Porterfield. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be on Friday morning. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Woodruff L&D, Blountstown Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Thursday /11:15 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 PM CDT Thursday /11:15 PM EDT Thursday/ was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at about 17.5 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 03/20/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy