Bienville Parish, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Lincoln, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-04-12 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana....

alerts.weather.gov

