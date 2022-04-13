ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Lincoln, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana....

alerts.weather.gov

goodmorningamerica.com

8 states under tornado watch in South, Midwest

Severe weather on Wednesday has prompted tornado watches for parts of eight states, including some areas still cleaning up damage from a swarm of twisters that hit last week. Portions of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, east Texas and southeast Oklahoma have been under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service since early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued additional tornado watches for Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
