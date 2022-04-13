Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Lincoln, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Red River; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Webster, De Soto, northwestern Red River, southwestern Caddo, southwestern Claiborne, northwestern Bienville and Bossier Parishes, southeastern Panola and northeastern Shelby Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Logansport, or 13 miles west of Mansfield, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Mansfield, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Benton, Stonewall, Logansport, Sibley, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Gibsland, Joaquin, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Belcher and Heflin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
