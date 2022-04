DETROIT -- Rarely in baseball -- or life -- do things go exactly according to plan. For Alex Cora and the Red Sox, Tuesday was one of those days. The Red Sox entered the year planning to use pitchers Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock -- and their contrasting styles -- in tandem every fifth day. Hill, a soft-tossing lefty, would start games. Whitlock, a hard-throwing lefty, would throw multiple innings in relief. In practice, the idea sounded like a smart way to not only keep hitters off balance but also save Boston’s bullpen once every five days. In reality, it appeared a little more complicated, especially considering the temptation to use Whitlock in other high-leverage situations in other games.

